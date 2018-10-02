If you hear a sudden alert on your cell phone tomorrow, don't assume the worst right away. It might be a test for a new national alert system.
There is a test of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's new "Presidential Alert" system scheduled for tomorrow afternoon. The system is meant to give any sitting United States President the ability to issue a national alert through people's cell phones.
Originally scheduled to take place last month, the test was postponed and is scheduled to take place at 1:18 central time Oct. 3. The alert will reportedly sound similar to amber alerts or severe weather alerts, but unlike those messages, these new presidential alerts will be nationwide instead of regional.
Reports are that the alert will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
According to a Wall Street Journal report, President George W. Bush authorized presidential alerts in an executive order in 2006, and a 2016 law requires the government to run a nationwide test of the warning system every three years. Tomorrow's test will be the first one under the 2016 law.
Upon the announcement of the test, there was backlash among some who believed that President Donald Trump could possibly wield the alert system as a political weapon, in order to give his own, harder to miss messages to the people, instead of only in emergency situations. The Wall Street Journal recently quoted Antwane Johnson, director of FEMA’s public warning system, as saying: “You are not going to have a situation where the president wakes up one morning and fires off a message. The system is very well governed and rooted in law in terms of its intended use.”