And they're off! Participants filled the streets of Commerce today for the third annual Dr. Dan Jones Memorial 5K Fun Run and Walk.

Weather Alert

...VERY HOT CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY ACROSS MOST
OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* TEMPERATURE...BETWEEN 93 AND 99 DEGREES.

* HEAT INDEX VALUES...BETWEEN 105 TO 111 DEGREES.

* IMPACTS...HEAT EXHAUSTION OR STROKE MAY SET IN IF INDIVIDUALS
AND PETS ARE NOT ADEQUATELY COOLED AND/OR HYDRATED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES ARE
EXPECTED TO MEET OR EXCEED 105 DEGREES FOR AT LEAST TWO
CONSECUTIVE DAYS.

BE SURE TO CHECK ON PERSONS WITH HEALTH PROBLEMS AND THE ELDERLY,
AS THEY ARE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. NEVER LEAVE YOUNG CHILDREN OR PETS IN AN ENCLOSED
VEHICLE, EVEN FOR A SHORT TIME, AS TEMPERATURES CAN QUICKLY RISE
TO LIFE THREATENING LEVELS.

TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE.  WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER.

TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND
HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS
IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY
HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE
IS AN EMERGENCY - CALL 911.

&&