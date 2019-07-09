Note: This story first appeared in the Spring 2019 edition of Greenville Life Magazine, which is released quarterly by Herald-Banner Publications. To subscribe, contact the circulation department at 903-455-4220.
An appeals court has upheld the lengthy prison sentence a Greenville man received after his probation in a 2014 armed robbery and kidnapping in Commerce was revoked.
The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is wrapping up its time in its current building, and is closing out this current chapter with special events before moving to new digs in the fall.
The Executive Director of the Commerce Chamber of Commerce recently touted the business growth in the city in the past few months, saying that its an exciting time to be in Commerce.
A local public radio station was recently honored with a national award for a radio piece about the nature of race relations in an east Texas town.
And they're off! Participants filled the streets of Commerce today for the third annual Dr. Dan Jones Memorial 5K Fun Run and Walk.
