A mini golf course has sprung up on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce thanks to the efforts of a summer art course at the school.
Joseph Daun’s Public Art course has been working on the project for more than a month. The eight students in the course were each tasked with creating a single hole of the course that represents a facet of the university. For example, the course features obstacles such as books and pencils to signify A&M-Commerce’s history as a teacher’s college, a music staff and notes as obstacles to signify the music department and a course with multiple paths to signify the diverse course offerings at the institution.
Daun says that there has been a large amount of effort put forward by the students to make this happen.
“This has been a lot of work in a short amount of time,” Daun said.
Daun added that some of the holes will have moving parts that will be powered by solar energy, to provide clean energy and to not be forced to hook up to the electrical system. Once finished, the course would be open to play on to the community.
Daun said that he hopes for the project to be finished by the end of next week, and to hold a grand opening ceremony the first week of the fall semester.
Tayci Wallace is a student in the course. Her mini golf hole features a plinko board-style drop that sees the ball bounce around in many directions. She says that her use of rock climbing grips on the board helps represent the recreation opportunities at the university.
“This hole represents the recreation center and its rock climbing wall,” Wallace said. “This is the first time I have ever worked on a monumental outside installation.”
Daun said that he hopes to add more holes to the course with another class in the future, but stressed that it is not expected to be a permanent fixture on campus. The course is located near the Talbot Hall on the southeast side near Education Drive in Commerce.