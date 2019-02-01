A student at Texas A&M University-Commerce has used her paper for a class assignment to catapult her into a speaking position at an upcoming conference, and she hopes her work will create a dialogue of change.
Ana Saenz is currently in her second year of graduate school at A&M-Commerce, and only at the startlingly young age of 22, she is already teaching classes and finishing her master’s degree in English.
A first-generation American on Guatemalan descent, she also has experienced the unique sets of challenges and opportunities for young Latinas growing up in America.
She has parlayed that experience into a paper that she hopes will open up the discourse surrounding how Latinx — the gender-neutral term for people of Latin American origin — people are portrayed in children’s literature and explore what themes tie these literary works together.
Saenz graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English from A&M-Commerce in 2017, and now is focusing on children’s literature for her graduate studies. In between classes, she also teaches an English 1302 class on campus, something not done by many 22-year olds. She says that she has always had a love of literature in her life.
“I spent a lot of time in home school and private school programs growing up, and those curriculums are often heavil reading-based,” Saenz said. “That really started my love of reading.”
She became involved in choir in high school in Mesquite, Texas, and even dabbled in the study of music, as she came to A&M-Commerce first as a music major. But she says that wasn’t what she wanted in life.
“I realized it wasn’t right for me,” Saenz said. “So I switched.”
She says that the transition to English and the time as a graduate student has been “crazy” so far, but that she is enjoying getting to teach.
“It’s cool to know that I am giving knowledge to these students,” Saenz said.
But aside from the teaching, she is still a student first, and it was an assignment for one of her classes that has propelled her into the international spotlight.
Saenz was asked to write a sourced paper on the topics of narratives in children’s literature. Saenz says that she was drawn to write her paper about Latinx children’s literature out of a love for the genre — one she grew up reading — and an observation about many common themes. She says she noticed that many books in that genre carry similar themes; Home, a journey, and an escape, whether that be “from immigration, a nation, or el barrio,” Saenz said. She also looked at the gendered constructs of the works, and how much of the genre focused on male characters and perspectives.
From these ideas, her paper was born, titled “Who Gets to Dream?: The Gendered Construct of Home, Journey and Escape in Latinx Children’s/Adolescent Literature.”
She says that the paper got an “A” in class, but the extra recognition it got would later shock her.
“My advisor, Dr. Susan Stewart, suggested I submitted to the Children’s Literature Association for their annual conference,” Saenz said. “I submitted it in October, and didn’t expect to hear anything back until February.”
But she heard back a little earlier than that. A few weeks ago, she got the email that her paper had been accepted, and that she would be traveling across state lines to speak at an international conference.
Saenz will speak on her paper at the CHLA conference in Indianapolis in June. She says she still can’t believe it.
“It’s still weird to process that it actually happened,” Saenz said. “It was such an unexpected thing.”
Now, the 22-year-old is busy perfecting and editing her paper before the conference. She hopes to later get it published in academic publications so it can be viewed and cited in other scholarly works. Saenz hopes that her paper can be a gateway to new conversations in the world of literature.
“Right now, there’s no uniqueness in the discussion about these topics,” Saenz said. “Hopefully this can help open up the discussion about how immigration and Latinx topics can be interacted with in literature.”