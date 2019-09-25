Students, alumni and community members seeking a career are encouraged to put on their best, bring their resume and mingle with prospective employers at the Texas A&M University-Commerce Fall Career Fair and Graduate Expo early next month.
A&M-Commerce’s Career Development Department hosts a career fair every semester on campus, where dozens of companies, municipal governments and branches of the military set up shop for a day to meet with participants.
This year, Bethany Ferrall with Career Development said that as of Monday, 58 different employers had signed up to be at the fair. Businesses near and far such as L3Harris Technologies, Austin Commercial, the American Red Cross, GEICO and more will be there.
Ferrall said that one of the biggest benefits of the career fair is the opportunity for face-to-face interaction.
“So much of job-seeking today is done online,” Ferrall said. “But this gives someone looking for a career a chance to meet personally with a prospective employer, give them a firm handshake, and really sell themselves on a more personal level.”
In addition to the career fair, for the first time a graduate expo will be added to the program, where students can learn about different graduate programs offered by A&M-Commerce, as well as purchase items such as a cap and gown for graduation.
The event is free and is not just open to university students, but alumni and the local community as well.
Before the fair, a career fair prep event will be held at the Lion Wardrobe, located at 2501 West Halls Ave. in room C1. The event will allow fair-goers to fine tune their resume and also find the right outfit to wear. The prep event will be held Sept. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Fall Career Fair and Graduate Expo at A&M-Commerce will be held Oct. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day, different businesses will be performing class visits campus-wide.