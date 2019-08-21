Thousands of students will make their return to Commerce this week as school kicks off for the fall semester at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and plenty of free events are on tap to welcome them.
“Lions Roar,” which is an annual tradition at A&M-Commerce, provides more than a dozen free events in the days leading up to the beginning of the fall semester and the weeks following to bolster school spirit, encourage networking and to give a generally fun time for the student body. Often, free food, t-shirts, prizes and more are a part of the festivities.
Events started earlier this week, with a bingo night on Tuesday and “Ready2Roar,” a carnival-style event on Wednesday night.
More than 20 events are still ahead on the schedule, which is printed below.
Aug. 22
2 p.m. at Rayburn Student Center — Real Talk: Using slam poetry and role-playing, Real Talk connects students with one another and inspires them to be true to who they are. Several Real Talk topics covered include gender, race, sexuality, physical disabilities, socioeconomic circumstance and more.
6 p.m. at Morris Recreation Center — Rec Fest Luau: Enjoy tasty cuisine, learn how to Hula dance, bring your swimsuit to take a dip or try out our Log Roll in the pool, and grab some friends to play Archery Tag.
Aug. 23
6 p.m. at Rayburn Student Center — Flashback Friday: Are you ready to relive your childhood? Old school arcade games and life-size board games in The Club.
Aug. 24
7 p.m. at Rayburn Student Center — Headphone Disco Party: Join Lion Camp and the Campus Activities Board (CAB) for headphone disco and dance the night away.
Aug. 26
7:30 a.m. at multiple locations — Hot Spots: Need help finding out where your next class is? Want more information about services offered through a specific department? Need a bottle of water because it’s just so hot outside? Come by and visit the Hot Spot Tents located across campus to get connected.
9 a.m. at Rayburn Student Center — Chill Zone: Come cool off while you get your Lion Card and check in with Lion cheer and dance to find out when the next home football, volleyball and soccer games are.
11 a.m. at Rayburn Student Center — Words of Wisdom Wall: Get inspired and inspire others by writing your words of wisdom to your past self and best wishes for a successful school year to your fellow Lion Pride.
4:30 p.m. at Rayburn Student Center — Make your Connection: Looking for a part-time job or volunteer experience? Want to meet local vendors and get great discounts? Kick off your year by making those connections at a part-time job, volunteer and community resource fair. Employers and vendors from Hunt, Hopkins and Rockwall counties will be in attendance. There will be live entertainment, food, T-shirts, discounts, freebies and more. Get there early to beat the rush and don’t forget your resume. The first 25 students in line will receive vendor-sponsored door prizes.
7 p.m. at Rayburn Student Center — Sneak Peek and Greeks: Interested in joining a fraternity or sorority but have no clue where to start? Representatives from fraternities and sororities will be here to give you a new perspective and important information about their sister and brotherhoods.
Aug. 27
11 a.m. at Rayburn Student Center — Transformation Tee-Day: Kick off the year with a brand new TAMUC T-shirt! Trade in a gently used T-shirt or other items for the Lion Food Pantry or Lion Wardrobe in exchange for your Lions Roar 2019 shirt.
4 p.m. at Rayburn Student Center — Leaving Your Legacy: Join the Office of Intercultural Engagement & Leadership along with a diverse group of student leaders, faculty and staff to make connections and begin developing your own Lion legacy.
7:30 p.m. at the Amphitheater — Pep Rally: Hear from your Lion football, women’s volleyball and women’s soccer teams about their upcoming season and find out information on tailgating, Pride Run and the student section.
Aug. 28
Noon at Rayburn Student Center — #BGWednesday Trivia with CAB: It’s the first Blue and Gold Wednesday of the semester! Come to class dressed with your favorite blue and gold outfit and compete in trivia with Campus Activities Board for prizes.
5:30 p.m. at the Great Lawn — Lucky’s Blue & Gold Picnic: Come enjoy delicious food and games, and watch as students take on the faculty and staff in various contests. The first 500 students will also receive free sunglasses.
Aug. 29
8:30 a.m. at the Field House and Alumni Center parking lots — Commuter Breakfast: No time to think about breakfast? Drop by the Commuter Breakfast and grab something to eat and drink on the way from your car to your class.
11 a.m. at the West Walking Mall — Unity Fest: Join fraternities, sororities and the Office of Intercultural Engagement and Leadership for an afternoon of free food, music and more.
4 p.m. at the Rayburn Student Center — Mane Street Student Organization Fair: Check out all the student organizations at the Mane Street Student Organization Fair. Student organizations will be ready to answer your questions about how to get involved. Come for networking, stay for the fun, food and activities.
5 p.m. at the Rayburn Student Center — Pint Night: Come get your karaoke on and grab a pint glass to celebrate your first week of class. Must be 21 to buy drinks.
Aug. 30
7:15 a.m. at the Amphitheater — Morning Yoga: Join your fellow lions at the amphitheater for morning yoga, free breakfast and positive vibes.
Noon at the Rayburn Student Center — ManeSync Launch Party: Stop by for some sweet treats, information about the new ManeSync and community service opportunities. The first 75 students will receive an exclusive giveaway item.
7 p.m. at the Planetarium — Planetarium Shows: Head to the the Planetarium to watch “A Starry Tale” and “Violent Universe: Catastrophes Of The Cosmos” and learn about the stories of the stars and witness the forces that hold the universe together.