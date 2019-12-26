A year after it was initially expected, the new Nursing and Health Sciences Building at Texas A&M University-Commerce is expected to be open for classes for the spring 2020 semester, according to a university administrator.
Alicia Currin, vice president for business and administration at A&M-Commerce, said in an email to the Herald-Banner the university anticipates the full opening of the new building when the spring semester begins on Jan. 13.
The nursing building has been plagued with delays after construction was started in March 2017. The building was originally slated for completion in December 2018, and was expected to open for classes in January of this year. In December of 2018, Currin told the Herald-Banner that the original completion date of Dec. 14, 2018 would not be met, and a new date of Jan. 30, 2019 was set. In February 2019 Currin announced that another completion date was set of March 31. That date was also not met.
There was some optimism in June as Currin stated that the building was “97 percent complete,” but gave no word on if classes would be held in the fall. Roughly a month later, it was announced that a proposed dedication date of Sept. 13 would be postponed. The building would not be open for classes.
Currin said in statements to the Herald-Banner that significant rains throughout the second half of 2018 severely hampered the construction of the building. However, the construction company BE&K was given a Liberty Mutual “Gold Safety Award” for its work practiced during the construction of the nursing building.
After this long saga, it appears that students will finally be filling the halls of the structure. Currin said in an email that a first round of moves into the building took place in October. A second round began last week, and the final round of moves will take place beginning on Jan. 2.
“We anticipate the building will be ready for classes for the Spring 2020 Semester,” Currin said.
Currin said that final touches are being made for the installation of lab equipment.
“Providing time for the occupants to become familiar with the building and the new equipment is also important,” Currin said. “Learning the new classroom/lab technology and adapting to the new learning environments is also very important for the instructors to maximize the student experience.”
She added that the university is “really excited with the new building.”
According to a 2018 A&M-Commerce news release, the building will house the university’s Department of Nursing, the Department of Health and Human Performance, and the Biomedical Institute for Regenerative Research, and will include state-of-the-art laboratories for research, equipment for practical learning, a simulation hospital, and additional classrooms.