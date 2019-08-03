An online degree program in Texas A&M University-Commerce’s College of Business was recently ranked in the top-10 in a national ranking.
TheBestSchools.org, a website the publishes hundreds of rankings of the best college programs in the nation, announced on July 17 that A&M-Commerce’s online bachelor of business administration in business analytics was ranked as the seventh-best online bachelor’s degree in business intelligence.
The website’s ranking stated that “The program includes courses in business computer systems, data and information management, data mining, and project management. The interdisciplinary curriculum requires classes in writing, communications, and mathematics.”
This is not the first foray into the national rankings for the business school. BusinessAnalytics.com ranked A&M-Commerce’s online master’s program the sixth-best in the country, GetEducated.com ranked the university’s online MBA program as the ninth-best affordable program, and the online master’s in business management program was ranked the 15th-best value in the U.S. by ValueColleges.com.
College of Business Dean Dr. Shanan Gibson said the college has earned such high esteem by having a lot to offer.
“We offer high-quality education” Gibson said. “We use the same professors for our face-to-face and online course, and we are a great value financially.”
Gibson stated that business analytics is essential in today’s data-driven world.
“There is a significant amount of data being created,” Gibson said. “But you need to know how to use that data and make it actionable to your business.”
According to Gibson, the five-year-old program is fast-growing, boasting more than 200 students in the graduate program alone. “The market is driving demand for this program,” Gibson said.