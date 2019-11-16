The University Police Department at Texas A&M University-Commerce wrapped up a canned food drive on Friday, where donations could mean a citation is taken off of the books.
UPD teamed up with the university’s Lion Food Pantry for the drive, which began Monday and ended at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Friday morning, the cans were loaded into the back of a truck to be taken to the food pantry, which is located in Craddock Hall at 2501 West Halls Ave.
This drive had an interesting wrinkle, though. If an individual donated eight or more cans, the police department would forgive one university citation per person. According to Chief Bryan Vaughn, the drive has been a success.
“We counted 899 cans of food,” Vaughn said. “We had seen something similar being done at another university and wanted to try it out here.”
While the exact number of forgiven citations is not available, the number of cans means that as many as 112 tickets could have been wiped out with this drive. However, Vaughn did say that multiple people brought more than just eight cans.
This drive is a boon to the Lion Food Pantry, which is in its second year of operation. Elisabet Martinez with the food pantry says that this is very helpful as Thanksgiving and Christmas approach.
“We have seen increased usage of the food pantry recently, so this collaboration has been a big help,” Martinez said.
She added that any surplus that the pantry cannot store will be donated to local food pantries in the community.
The Lion Food Pantry is open to A&M-Commerce students on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but can be opened at other hours by appointment. For more information, send an email to lionpantry@tamuc.edu.