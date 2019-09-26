The University Police Department at Texas A&M University-Commerce is investigating reports of assault at Smith Hall.
The investigation was first reported by The East Texan, the student newspaper at A&M-Commerce.
According to UPD Lieutenant Jason Bone, police are investigating reports of innapropriate contact and indecent assault at the Smith Residence Hall. Smith has the unique distinction of being the final residence hall still in use on the west side of Highway 24 after nearby Berry Hall was shuttered in 2017.
Bone says that a report was first made on Sept. 8, and that a single individual was reported to have committed the acts on multiple occasions between the start of school in late August up until Sept. 8.
“We are currently gathering statements,” Bone said. “Since this is still an ongoing investigation, there is not much else we can comment on at this time.”
Bone also wanted to dissuade the notion that there has been a significant rash in these behaviors, saying that this kind of thing is not very common.
“All college campuses unfortunately deal with these types of incidents at some point, but I would not say Smith Hall is any different than the other residence halls,” Bone said. “It’s very rare.”
Anyone with information about the incidents is advised to contact the University Police Department at 903-886-5868.