The top choir at Texas A&M University-Commerce is currently preparing to perform at a state convention next month, and the public has an opportunity to see their concert before they leave.
The A&M-Commerce Chorale is set to perform at the annual Texas Music Educators Association Convention being held from Feb. 13 through 16 in San Antonio. Each year, tens of thousands of guests pack the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center for clinics, vendor sales, concerts and more. Last year’s convention drew nearly 30,000 visitors.
The group’s appearance at this event is the result of a long process where directors send out recordings that represent the last three years of performances to be judged, and the recordings are heavy scrutinized before just a handful of groups are chosen. From colleges all the way down to middle schools, only the best get to perform at the TMEA convention.
For this year, A&M-Commerce is one of only two university choirs chosen to perform. Choir director Dr. Randall Hooper says that it is believed that this is the first time a Lion choir has performed at this convention, which has been held annually for decades.
“The history isn’t very clear on that, and there is some belief that a choir performed from here in the 1970s,” Hooper said. “But for sure this is the first time in a long time that we have been chosen for this opportunity.”
He says that the news came down in June of 2018 that A&M-Commerce had been selected.
For this concert, Hooper says that he knew that he wanted a loose theme to connect all of the songs in the program together, and it came to him suddenly one night.
“Really late one night, the piece “The Word was God” came into my head, and I decided to have our theme based on words,” Hooper said, referring to a piece that is based on the opening verses of the book of John in the Christian Bible. “Not just words in the scriptural sense, but in the poetic sense as well.”
Hooper says that pieces include those about the birth of Christ, earthly kings and more. The program also contains pieces by contemporary composers Brian Galante and Michael John Trotta, both of whom are planning on being in attendance at the concert, Hooper says. Trotta’s work, “Gloria,” was jointly commissioned by A&M-Commerce and several other universities and vocal groups, and will have its TMEA premiere at the concert.
The performance will also showcase an arrangement by Hooper of “Words Fail” from the Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”
The choir will be performing with a small instrumental ensemble and will feature solos by Christian Knight, Malik Heard, Michaella Prussack and Megan Burt.
Hooper says he believes the concert will be a strong recruiting tool for the future.
“This means everything for recruitment,” Hooper said. “A good showing can really put us on the map.”
A free preview performance will be held Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jack and Lou Finney Concert Hall at A&M-Commerce. The chorale will have their TMEA performance on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. in the Hemisfair Ballroom at San Antonio’s Gonzales Convention Center.