A tradition that spans almost three decades continues at Texas A&M University-Commerce as the 28th Annual Veteran’s Vigil is scheduled for next week.
Held every November, the vigil is “an opportunity for A&M-Commerce to come together to remember and honor the service and sacrifices of our veterans,” according to event Chair Dustin Pearson in a university statement.
The vigil will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 with a reception on the second floor of the Sam Rayburn Student Center at 2200 W Neal St. in Commerce, which will include giveaways and a light breakfast.
The official ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. and feature guest speaker Col. William Dwiggins (Ret.).
Dwiggins is a 32-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and currently serves as veterans education district coordinator for Texas Veterans Commission Education.
Dwiggins is also a recipient of a Congressional Veteran Commendation from former U.S. Congressman Sam Johnson.
The ceremonial vigil flame will be lit outside of the front entrance of the student center following the ceremony, and will remain lit until the closing ceremony scheduled for 4:30 p.m. that day.
This event is free and open to the public,