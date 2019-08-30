Texas A&M University-Commerce is hosting a weekend for families of students to visit and learn more about their child’s university, filled with plenty of activities.
The first “Family Weekend” is scheduled for Sept. 20-22. The university website states that “ During your visit, you can learn about our history and traditions, tour our facilities and engage with the Commerce community. There are lots of exciting events to enjoy including concerts, athletic events, planetarium viewings, and many others.”
Alyssa Lowe, the advisor for the Campus Activities Board at A&M-Commerce, says that the idea for the family weekend came from University President Dr. Mark Rudin.
“Our university President Dr. Rudin specifically requested that we host a Family Weekend and I personally have been interested in hosting the program to bring our students, family, and community together,” Lowe said.
Tickets are $20 per person over the age of 3, and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/30DuNab. Registration must be complete by Sept. 13.
For more information, such as frequently asked questions, visit new.tamuc.edu/family-weekend/.
Family Weekend Schedule
Sept. 20
(check in from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alumni Center, 1706 Stonewall Street)
Lunch — Lunch offered in The Caf.
Afternoon — Planetarium Show, Student Involvement and Resources Session (parent-focused), Classroom Experiences.
Evening — Dinner offered in The Caf.
Kick Off — Inflatables, alumni photo booth, concert.
Sept. 21
(check in from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alumni Center)
Morning — Academic breakfast with faculty, deans and department heads.
Daytime — campus tours, Morris Recreation Center open gym.
Noon — Heritage House BBQ with President Dr. Mark Rudin.
Athletic Events — 2 p.m. Volleyball, 3 p.m. Family-Specific Tailgate Area, 6 p.m. Football game (volleyball and football tickets are included with registration).
Postgame — 5th Quarter.
Sept. 22
Morning — Breakfast offered in The Caf.