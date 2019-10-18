The University Police Department at Texas A&M University-Commerce will be hosting a free event for the community at National Night Out next week.
Held traditionally every October, National Night Out was created in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States and Canada. The event is meant to bring community members closer to first responders in their area.
The city of Commerce police and fire departments held their own NNO event earlier this month.
The A&M-Commerce UPD is hosting National Night Out on Oct. 22. The event will take place in the green space between the Pride Rock and Phase II residence halls at the university.
There will be food, snow cones, a live band and a petting zoo. In addition, the event will feature inflatable obstacle courses and face painting.
Guests will be able to mingle with UPD officers. Sgt. Chad Ballard with the department said that the event helps bridge the gap between police and the community.
“We just want to show that we are normal everyday people too,” Ballard said. “We hope to better integrate with the student population.”
National Night Out is scheduled for Oct. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free, and attendees can be entered into a drawing to win a laptop computer.