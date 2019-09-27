Applications are now open for community service projects for the annual “Operation Blue and Gold” day of service.
For the past few years, hundreds of students, staff and faculty from Texas A&M University-Commerce have banded together to serve the community each fall. Last year, roughly 250 volunteers went out into the community to paint fences, weed gardens, pick up trash and plenty of other projects for community members.
The projects are determined by applications that are filled out before the event. Katy Williams, the assistant director for the Office of Intercultural Engagement & Leadership at A&M-Commerce, says that Operation Blue and Gold is “a way for university students to bridge with and connect with the community.”
While traditionally held in September, the event has been pushed back to Nov. 8. Applications for projects are due by Oct. 18.
As well as individual Commerce residents, local non-profits and churches are encouraged to request a project as well.
Applications are available online at https://bit.ly/2mNSBZE.