The annual holiday fundraiser for the Commerce Community Action Program is underway, with tickets on sale for the annual candlelight tour of homes in Jefferson, Texas.
Attendees will travel by bus to the old east Texas city, where many classic homes are decked out in full Christmas regalia. There is also time built into the schedule for food and shopping.
C-CAP has sold tickets for the tour to raise funds for several years now, and it has become a popular attraction. There are bus pickup locations in both Greenville and Commerce for the trip.
The tour will be held on Dec. 6, with the bus leaving from Greenville at 8:30 a.m. and from Commerce at 9 a.m. The cutoff date to purchase tickets is Nov. 11, and tickets are $60 per person.
To purchase tickets, contact Dr. Bob Johnson by phone at 903-468-2659 or by email at reljo611@hotmail.com; or Dr. John Ballotti at 903-886-5432 or john.ballotti@tamuc.edu.