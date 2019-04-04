An American Legion Auxiliary unit in southern Hunt County will be raising funds for two local boys at a special event next weekend.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 517, based in West Tawakoni, is hosting its annual cancer benefit event on April 6.
Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the families of Teddy Butz and Jovani Brito, two children in Hunt County currently fighting cancer.
Unit President Andrea Creed says the benefit event is the biggest the Auxiliary does every year, and usually brings in thousands of dollars to help local families. She says that an interview process is undertaken with the help of local school districts to choose the families.
“We work with school districts, counselors and others to choose the beneficiaries,” Creed said. “We try to identify those with the greatest need.”
The beneficiaries for this year are the families of Teddy, who is from Commerce, and Jovani, who is from Quinlan. Teddy is 5 years old and Jovani is an 8-year-old student in Quinlan ISD.
Teddy has been suffering from Leukemia since 2016. He has been undergoing chemotherapy since then, and he is almost finished with the treatment, with a scheduled end date of April 25.
Teddy’s father James, who is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said Teddy suffers from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and was just 2 when he was diagnosed.
“He hasn’t gotten to have a real childhood because of his compromised immune system,” James said. “But he has been a real trooper this whole time. You can’t keep him down.”
The family is greatly appreciative of being chosen for the cancer benefit, he noted.
“We are truly humbled to be considered,” James said. “We just hope that this will get the message out there that childhood cancer affects more people than you think.”
Michelle Veal with the auxiliary unit, who took part in the selection process, said Teddy’s family spends thousands of dollars per month taking Teddy to and from cancer treatments in Dallas.
Jovani suffers from a form of ocular cancer that was discovered after his family believed he had an eye infection and took him to the doctor.
The boy has been in daily radiation treatments, Veal explained. His family does not speak English, so a translator was used for the selection process. Veal says Jovani has a “sweet family” who is very grateful for the support.
“This event is not just about fundraising,” Veal said. “It’s also about raising awareness about how much cancer effects our community.”
This year’s benefit will feature a catfish dinner with sides for $10, and to-go orders are available. Also on tap is a “bonanza table” with donated items that will be raffled off. In addition, games, a cake walk and a live auction are scheduled.
Last year’s benefit event was a bit leaner than normal, Veal said, with the unit raising just over $5,000; some years see more than $10,000 raised for local families in need.
The benefit will be April 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 517, 236 State Highway 276 in West Tawakoni.