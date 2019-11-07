The Commerce High School Cheerleading squad took home some hardware from the Universal Cheerleaders Association North Texas Regional Competition last weekend.
The Tiger cheerleaders finished first place in the Gameday Non-Tumbling division, beating nine other schools ranging from the 2A to 6A level.
The win at Sunday’s competition at Lewisville High School also gives the team an automatic bid to the UCA Nationals held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Feb. 7 to 9, 2020.
This continues a run of success for the Tigers, as they were UIL State Champions in the Small School Co-Ed Division in 2017 and finished second place in the larger 3A Division in 2019.
Commerce Head Cheer Coach Sawyer Cunningham said that this competition is a good indicator for success at future meets, such as the UIL State Spirit Championships in January.
“It gets them out on the floor in front of judges in a competitive setting,” Cunningham said “We are competition ready.”
Cunningham said that cheer routines are judged on several factors such as energy level, crowd appeal, and how easy it is for the crowd to follow and participate.
Jennie Reynolds, assistant cheer coach at CHS, said that the competition provides valuable feedback.
“The kids can go out there and see what does and doesn’t work,” Reynolds said.
Cunningham added that is was great to see the team do well after overcoming injuries and other obstacles. While coy on making a prediction, she did say that the team would be tough to beat come January.
“The kids have tons of natural talent and heart,” Cunningham said. “They should do great.”
Tiger Cheer has a few more competitions in the next few months before the UIL State Championship, which is scheduled for Jan. 16 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.