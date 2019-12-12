More than a dozen band students from both Commerce High School and Commerce Middle School will be performing as part of their respective All-Region Bands, with 12 of those from the high school advancing to the next round of auditions.
Students from both band programs participated in All-Region auditions over the last week for the Association of Texas Small School Bands, which covers schools from the 1A to the 4A level. CMS band students auditioned on Dec. 5 in Grand Saline, while CHS students auditioned Dec. 9 in Mabank.
At the middle school level, five students from Commerce performed well enough to be named to the All-Region band out of more than 450 students vying for just a few dozen spots. At CHS, 15 Roaring Tiger Band students triumphed in the field of more than 600 competitors to make the All-Region Band. Out of those 15, a dozen were scored high enough to advance to the Area Audition.
Area auditions for eligible high school students will be held Jan. 7 at Argyle High School, and a select few from that audition will be named to the ATSSB All-State Band.
Musicians that were named to the All Region Band are:
CMS
• Johanna Enriquez (flute) 7th chair, Symphonic Band.
• Oliver Roberts (oboe) 1st chair, Symphonic Band.
• Cody Jenkins (bass clarinet) 1st chair, Symphonic Band.
• Aileen Ramirez (alto saxophone) 5th chair, Concert Band.
• Zachary Pittman (trumpet) 7th chair, Symphonic Band.
CHS
(Those advancing to area marked with #)
• Maria Diaz (flute) 18th chair, Concert Band.#
• Quenton Finney (flute) 32nd chair, Concert Band.#
• Bailey Guinessey (oboe) 1st chair, Symphonic Band.#
• Betty Gossett (oboe) 3rd chair, Concert Band.
• Elaine Eborn (bassoon) 3rd chair, Concert Band.
• Kevin Horn (clarinet) 27th chair, Concert Band.#
• Sam Gossett (alto saxophone) 3rd chair. Symphonic Band.#
• Michael McWhorter (trumpet) 9th chair, Concert Band. (Ineligible to advance after being selected to ATSSB All-State Jazz Band)
• Fernando Medrano (trumpet) 21st chair, Concert Band.#
• Dan Angel (french horn) 1st chair, Symphonic Band.#
• Brandon Fox (trombone) 4th chair, Symphonic Band.#
• Maggie Robinson (trombone) 5th chair, Symphonic Band.#
• Grayson Turner (trombone) 14th chair, Concert Band.#
• Ben Angel (euphonium) 3rd chair, Symphonic Band. #
• Lucas Condor (percussion) 2nd chair, Symphonic Band. #