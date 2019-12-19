A report was given detailing the “Superior” rating given to the Commerce Independent School District for its financial reporting during the district’s December Board of Trustees Meeting held Monday night.
Trustee Randy Starks was not in attendance at Monday’s meeting.
CISD was given the rating by the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, also known as FIRST, which is an arm of the Texas Education Agency. Public school districts are evaluated each year by FIRST to gauge fiscal accountability. There are fifteen “indicators,” and a maximum combined score is 100. Scores in the 90 to 100 range are considered “Superior.”
Commerce ISD was given a score of 94, which was based off of data from the 2016-17 fiscal year. The district scored perfect on all indicators except for one, long-term debt to asset ratio.
Another update was given on student progress at Commerce Elementary School, A.C. Williams Elementary School and Commerce Middle School as part of guidelines put in place due to A.C. Williams and CMS scoring poorly on the state’s A-F accountability ratings.
Benchmark testing at CMS is being held this week, and data from the tests will be used to tweak small group sessions for struggling students. A new research-based curriculum resource known as TExGUIDE, which can help teachers create better lesson plans, was purchased for use at A.C. WIlliams. Benchmark testing at CES, which its not scored under the A-F accountability system but is taking intervention measures regardless, is scheduled for January and February.
Recognitions were given out to the Commerce High School volleyball team and the CMS One-Act Play ensemble.
CHS volleyball reached the third round of the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons this year, falling in the third round in five sets to Tatum.
CMS finished in third place at the UIL District One-Act Play competition earlier this month. Several young Tigers received individual accolades. Abigail Knight was named Outstanding Technician, Sally Walker and Pace Eilers were named Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, and Oliver Roberts was named to the All-Star Cast.
Commerce ISD Superintendent Charlie Alderman announced that a memorial service would be held at the high school at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 in honor of CHS Biology teacher Tina Christian, who passed away suddenly last Friday.
Enrollment was down six students to 1,513.
The next meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees was moved up a week and will be held Jan. 13, with public session beginning at 7 p.m.