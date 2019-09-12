The Commerce City Council held a public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate for the next fiscal year on Tuesday in a special session.
No members of the public spoke up during the hearing. The proposed budget and tax rate of $0.82 per $100 of property value, the same rate as the last few years, will go before they council for final approval when the next meet on Sept. 17.
The proposed budget and tax rate can be online at https://commercetx.org/open-data/#.
Also at the meeting, an agreement was signed between the Commerce ISD Independent School District, Texas A&M University-Commerce and the Boys and Girls Club of Commerce to continue financial support and partnership. The agreement was signed by CISD Superintendent Charlie Alderman, A&M-Commerce President Dr. Mark Rudin, and Commerce Mayor and President of the Board of Directors for the Commerce Boys and Girls Club Wyman Williams.
The Council will next meet in regular session on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.