Commerce, TX (75428)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.