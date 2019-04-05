Residents using the City of Ladonia's water system were without water Friday and a timetable for a fix is not yet available.
A statement on the Ladonia Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page said that the city had lost water production in one of its two wells, with the other well already having been out of commission.
Work crews arrived on Friday to determine the cause of the problem, and according to the Chamber, the pump inside Well 2 was malfunctioning. There was no time given for when the issue could be resolved.
Bottled water was made available at the Ladonia Fire Station, located at 203 Paris Street in Ladonia. Several fire departments in Hunt County were also accepting donations of bottled water to bring to the stricken community.
Commerce FD will be accepting donations, with City Manager Darrek Ferrell saying Friday "we will be glad to accept donations at our fire station."
Locations that will accept donations of bottled water are:
— Commerce Fire Department: 1103 Sycamore Street, Commerce, Texas 75428
— Commerce Emergency Corps: 1116 Main Street, Commerce, Texas 75428
— Ladonia Fire Department: 203 Paris Street, Ladonia, Texas 75449
— Campbell Fire Department: 111 West Main Street, Campbell, Texas 75422.
— West Tawakoni Fire Department: 951 East State Highway 276, West Tawakoni, Texas 75474
— Tawakoni South Fire Department: 10407 FM 429, Quinlan, Texas 75474
— Cash Fire Department: 4745 State Highway 34, Greenville, Texas 75402
— Quinlan Fire Department: 108 North Epperson Street, Quinlan, Texas 75474
— Celeste Fire Department: 102 South 2nd Street, Celeste, Texas 75423
— Caddo Mills Fire Department: 2306 Main Street, Caddo Mills, Texas 75135
— Lone Oak Fire Department: 201 Katy Street, Lone Oak, Texas 75453