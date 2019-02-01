The City of Commerce released the state-mandated 2018 Racial Profiling Report of the Commerce Police Department last week after the City Council approved its submission at its January meeting.
Under the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, Articles 2.131-2.138, Commerce PD must compile a report of all traffic stops made by the department in the 2018 calendar year. That report must then be submitted to both the city and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement before March 1 every year.
The articles also mandate the police officers must, when making traffic stops, collect information on “the race or ethnicity of the individual detained, whether a search was conducted and, if so, whether the individual detained consented to the search, whether the peace officer knew the race or ethnicity of the individual detained before detaining that individual, whether the peace officer used physical force that resulted in bodily injury, the location of the stop and the reason for the stop.”
Overall, Commerce police officers made 1,370 total traffic stops in 2018, almost double the 695 stops made in 2017. Of those 1,370 stops, 824 were with males and 546 with females.
Whites made up the largest ethnic group to be stopped, with 801 stops made with white people, 357 black, 118 listed as Hispanic or Latino, 46 were Asian or Pacific Islander and 12 Native American.
The report says that the race or ethnicity of the person in question was already known on only three of the 1,370 stops. The biggest reason for traffic stops was for moving traffic violations, which constituted 1,051 stops.
A search was conducted on 121 of the total stops, with probable cause being the largest reason for search with 60 instances. Only 25 searches were done with consent. Of those 121 searches, contraband was discovered in 84 separate instances. Drugs were listed as the most common contraband found with 66.
984 stops resulted in a citation, with 337 resulting in a written warning. 109 arrests were made during traffic stops, with the report stating that none of the stops resulted in a use of force resulting in bodily injury.
54 arrest were made on violations of the penal code, while 29 arrests were made off of outstanding warrants.
Below is the full report: