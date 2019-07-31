The Commerce Police Department issued a press release Wednesday evening detailing a pair of incidents during a busy night for CPD.
According to the department, police were dispatched to 925 Bois d'Arc Street just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night on a call of a home invasion robbery. Shortly after, officers were notified of a male that had arrived at the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center in Commerce with a gunshot wound.
The release states that officers, along with Texas A&M University-Commerce officers, discovered that the male with the gunshot wound was involved in the home robbery. The brother of the suspect arrived at the emergency center and was detained by police for suspected involvement in the robbery as well.
Police say that officers were notified of a vehicle used in the crime and located it at 1600 Campbell Street, where another suspect in the robbery was detained.
The gunshot victim was transported to a hospital in Plano, but died while in surgery there.
Police say that two suspects are charged with aggravated robbery and a third suspect is being sought by CPD officers and the Texas Rangers.
Later that same night, Commerce police responded to the Village Creek Apartments at 2231 Live Oak Street around 2:41 a.m. Wednesday morning for a robbery in progress. The statement says that the caller to 911 stated that four subjects were demanding money from himself and his roommate at gunpoint.
When officers arrived, the suspects had fled on foot, and two of the four suspects were later apprehended and charged with aggravated robbery.
No identities of the suspects were stated in the press release, and the statement read that no other information is available at this time.