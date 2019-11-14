A Hunt County church is reaching out across the county to help a community stay warm through the winter with a coat drive.
The Oasis Church in Caddo Mills is teaming up with MUGS on the Square for a community coat drive tonight, Nov. 14. This drive will be for all ages.
Bekah Heady lives in Commerce but is the director of outreach at Oasis. She says that the church currently has outreach programs for Caddo Mills and Greenville, but that they are starting a new one for the Commerce area.
“The heart of our church is ‘Hunt County for Jesus,’” Heady said. “We want to strengthen Hunt County through our works no matter the community.”
One of the first projects for the Commerce outreach program is the upcoming coat drive. Heady says that this has been in the works for more than a month.
The drive will take place from 5-7 p.m. at MUGS on the Square at 1123 Main St. in Commerce. The event will feature giveaways, live worship music and more.
Donations of new or gently used coats and jackets for all sizes for all ages will be accepted. MUGS will donate a free drink for all who donate.
Heady said that she hopes to see the community rally together for this cause.
“My heart is just to see this community come together,” Heady said. “This could impact a lot of people.”
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/370UB3g.