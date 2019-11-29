What has become a popular tradition returns for its sixth year as the annual Bois d’Arc Christmas celebration and parade is upcoming.
The event, organized by the chamber of commerce, sees thousands descend on downtown Commerce for a day of holiday cheer.
Beginning a 2 p.m. on Dec. 7, the streets of downtown will be closed off and vendors will line the square selling baked goods, homemade ornaments and crafts and more.
This will culminate in the parade of lights, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Park, head north down Park Street, and then turn onto Main Street and travel through downtown. The parade has been wildly popular with rows of people lining the brick roads of downtown to watch.
Chamber Executive Director Paul Voss says that the event has become bigger every year.
“This has grown each year,” Voss said. “It’s really a lot of fun.”
Anyone is allowed to enter the parade and there is no deadline to register. Those seeking more information or wishing to enter the parade contest for best float or vehicle should contact the chamber in advance at 903-886-3950.