The Brookshire’s grocery store in Commerce teamed up with the Hormel Foods brand to donate hams to the local food pantry last week.
This partnership extends past Commerce, as multiple other locations were donating a total of $100,000 worth of Hormel “Cure 81” hams to food pantries for the holiday season through the “Hams for Hunger” program. This is the first year for the Commerce Brookshire’s to participate in this partnership, and 45 hams were donated to the Commerce Food Pantry and distributed last Thursday.
New local Store Manager Adam LaPin says that he hopes that this becomes a yearly thing.
“I feel like this can help build a better bond between our store and the community,” LaPin said.
In addition to the ham donation, the local Brookshire’s was also giving vouchers for hens, which will be distributed through Hunt County Shared Ministries and its holiday food assistance program, which will be held locally on Dec. 21 at the First Baptist Church in Commerce. Angela Roberts with the Commerce Food Pantry said that it’s good to see such a local impact.
“All of these donations from Brookshire’s are going out locally,” Roberts said.
The “Hams for Hunger” program was created in 1989, and more than $15 million worth of hams have been donated to communities across the country in that time.
“We are very proud to again partner with Hormel Foods and to donate $100,000 in hams to more than 70 nonprofits within communities that our stores serve,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Company in a statement. “Supporting hunger relief is one of our primary focus areas for charitable giving, and we are thrilled to be able to help provide hams for so many individuals in need this holiday season.”