Commerce Community Cares, Inc. works throughout the year campaigning, promoting and raising money for the vetted agencies they serve.
Each summer, local non-profits and organizations that serve the public good within the City of Commerce are invited to present their request for funds to a Board of Directors made up of local citizens who share a passion for improving the lives of Commerce-ites.
For the 2019 fundraising year the board proudly announces the completion of the drive and the accomplishment of reaching the goal of $26,000.00.
The agencies served for 2019 were: Commerce Public Library, Commerce Literacy Program, Hunt County Clothe-A-Child, Commerce Food Pantry, Bread of Life Food Distribution, S.C.R.P.T. (Meal Delivery), Boys and Girls Club of Commerce, Commerce Schools Health Services, C.I.S.D. Family Services, Commerce Community Action Program, Commerce Emergency Corps, Toys for Tots and Hunt County African American Leadership Council.
The 2020 fundraising campaign will kick off on Sept. 19 with the annual barbecue event. This will take place in the Ben E. Keith community room 2248 Live Oak Street beginning at 5:30 p.m. Price for admission is your donation.
Representatives from each of the agencies will be on hand to express their gratitude and inform those who are interested about their organization.