Commerce will host a location for the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take Back Day for the first time Saturday.
Held twice-yearly, the drug take back day gives people the chance to safely dispose of old, expired or unused pills, medications and other pharmaceuticals at no cost. This will be the 18th drug take-back since the program begin in 2009.
Previously, the Greenville Police Department has participated in the event for several years, but this will be the first time that a drop-off location will be placed in Commerce. People can come by the Commerce Police Department at 1103 Sycamore St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to drop off their unused pills.
All drugs collected on Saturday will be transferred to the DEA office in Dallas before being taken to a trash-burning power plant located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said Wesley Russell with the DEA Task Force.
“The drugs are incinerated multiple times and the exhaust is treated, so the only think coming out of the plant is heat and not contaminants,” Russell said. “It is much safer than simply throwing them away or flushing them down the drain, which could contaminate the environment.”
Russell said that on the last collection day in April, 500 metric tons of pharmaceuticals were collected nationwide.
For more information, visit TakeBackDay.dea.gov.