Residents are encouraged to recycle some of their items that can’t be put in the trash at the first Commerce Recycling Day in November.
The community is invited to the event, which is scheduled for Nov. 16 at the parking lot on the corner of Walnut and Campbell streets near the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus. There are currently recycling bins at this location for glass, paper, aluminum, plastic, cardboard and more.
This event will allow patrons to recycle other items such as tires (without the wheel attached), batteries, compost items, metal, appliances and electronics.
This event was developed by the Commerce Beautification Commission when setting the group’s goals for the year.
Commerce Recycling Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 16. The event is sponsored by the Commerce Beautification Commission, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Hunt County, Commerce Chamber of Commerce and Commerce Cares Recycling.