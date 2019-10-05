For the 11th time, Commerce will play host to top area bands at the Northeast Texas Marching Invitational later this month.
Started in 2009, the NETX Invitational sees bands across multiple different levels compete to be best in class, and to tune up for UIL competition.
This year, 19 bands from all over northeast Texas will converge on Memorial Stadium for the competition. Bands from the 1A classification all the way up to 6A are expected to perform.
Commerce High School’s Roaring Tiger Band will not compete, as many of the students will be working as volunteers to help the event run smoothly, but CHS will perform as a showcase group at 8:45 p.m., right before trophies are handed out.
The Texas A&M University-Commerce Pride Marching Band will also perform at 3:45 p.m.
Kara Wallace, Head Band Director at CHS, says that this undertaking wouldn’t be possible without the immense help of the band boosters.
“I have the best band parents in the world,” Wallace said. “The logistics behind this are truly incredible. The work done by our coordinator Melinda Reid and so many others is vital.”
Wallace said that she thinks that the CHS band is ‘in a good spot’ as they prepare for their UIL Marching Competition on Oct. 16. They are hoping to advance to the next round of competition, as this is a year the band is eligible to make it to State.
The NETX Marching Invitational is scheduled for Oct. 19. Tickets for spectators are available at the gate, and are $10 for adults and $5 for children and college students.