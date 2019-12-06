The Commerce Independent School District responded to concerns from parents over a past arrest of the new Assistant Principal at Commerce Middle School.
Brad Swain was hired in August to be a teacher in the district's Discipline Alternative Education Program, but was moved to be the CMS Assistant Principal before Thanksgiving break. His first day in this new position was Monday.
He previously had served as the Principal at Grand Saline Middle School for 16 years.
Swain was arrested in 2015 on felony charges of Child Endangerment. At the time, Van Zandt County Sheriff's Deputy told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that Swain had tried to run his wife off of the roadway while she had the couple's two children in the car following the filing of divorce papers.
A statement from CISD Superintendent Charlie Alderman on Friday expounded on the issue at hand.
Alderman's statement claimed that all charges had been dropped against Swain except for a breach of a restraining order. Alderman also said that the Texas Education Agency performed an investigation into the incident and his certifications were upheld.
Alderman stated to the Commerce Journal on Friday that a thorough investigation had been undertaken by the district regarding the matter before Swain's hiring.
"I can understand the perception from parents but reassured we always have the safety of your children in mind," Alderman said in the statement released Friday. "Though this wouldn’t make a difference to me it may reassure you to know that I have two nephews on the middle school campus and both of my own children will be on that campus in the next couple of years. I have no reservations with Mr. Swain being on the middle school campus."
He continued: "With Commerce Middle School being an F rated campus by TEA and inexperienced administrators on the campus, we believe that the support Mr. Swain could give our teachers and staff can help improve our campus academically. Mr. Swain has had success taking a middle school campus from improvement required to exemplary in the past."
The full statement is below:
"We have had some parents raise concerns regarding a news article about the new Assistant Principal Brad Swain. Mr. Swain has 16 years of experience as a middle school principal. With Commerce Middle School being an F rated campus by TEA and inexperienced administrators on the campus, we believe that the support Mr. Swain could give our teachers and staff can help improve our campus academically. Mr. Swain has had success taking a middle school campus from improvement required to exemplary in the past. We do want to let you know the history of the incident involving Mr. Swain.
Four years ago, Mr. Swain went through a contentious divorce. During this divorce, Mr. Swain had several different accusations set against him. As part of this, Mr. Swain was arrested for child endangerment. All charges were dropped except for a violation of conditions of a court order, a misdemeanor. Mr. Swain was also investigated by TEA regarding this incident and his certification was upheld. Again, all felony charges were dropped and TEA upheld Mr. Swain’s certification. Mr. Swain has never been charged with any other offences. (sic)
This incident was investigated by Commerce ISD, the board was informed and Commerce Middle School staff was also informed when Mr. Swain was introduced to the middle school campus.
I can understand the perception from parents but reassured we always have the safety of your children in mind. Though this wouldn’t make a difference to me it may reassure you to know that I have two nephews on the middle school campus and both of my own children will be on that campus in the next couple of years. I have no reservations with Mr. Swain being on the middle school campus.
If any parents wish to visit with me about this, please contact me at: (903) 886-3755. I would be happy to visit with you to hear your concerns.
Thank you,
Charlie Alderman"