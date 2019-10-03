A third-grade teacher at A.C. Williams Elementary School in Commerce was a recipient of the “We Teach Texas” Leadership Fellow Scholarship.
Meagan Heath was chosen by Texas A&M University-Commerce as its recipient. The award is given out by the Texas A&M University System, and each member institution picks a single representative to receive the scholarship.
Heath has lived in Commerce since she was a first-grader, and is a 2005 graduate of Commerce High School. She graduated from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2011 and has taught third grade at ACW for nine years now. She says that the scholarship, which is for aspiring future administrators, is a huge help for her career going forward.
“This scholarship is huge for me,” said Heath, who recently began her Master’s studies at A&M-Commerce this fall. “As a single parent, this does so much to help me achieve my goal.”
The scholarship totals $15,000, with $2,000 of that money set aside for textbooks.
Heath said that she was inspired to teach by her mother, Karen Hubbert, who also teaches at ACW.
“Watching her impact the lives of students was a big influence,” Heath said. She added that she hopes to one day become a principal in Commerce.
Several people commented on her achievement in a press release from A&M-Commerce.
“We are very excited for Ms. Heath and the opportunity she has to advance her career,” said Commerce Independent School District Superintendent Charlie Alderman. “We hope to always be able to grow our own future administrators. They already have a relationship with our students, parents and community.”
A.C. Williams Principal Lisa Palazzetti had high praise for Heath.
“Meagan exhibits fine qualities of a model teacher and employee…she is extremely knowledgeable and skilled as a master teacher in instruction, best practices, classroom management, technology and data intervention,” Palazzetti said.
Heath has also recently been honored as A.C. Williams’ Teacher of the Year for the 2018-19 school year.