The Commerce Journal will cease printing after the release of its upcoming Oct. 31 issue and will instead become a part of the Herald-Banner publication.
The Journal will maintain a digital presence on the web and on social media, with stories and photos continuing to be posted. The paper’s Facebook page has eclipsing 4,000 likes this year.
Founded in 1889, the Commerce Journal has been covering the area for more than 130 years. C.W. Goff was the first editor and publisher.
Primarily a weekly publication, other papers such as the Daily Journal and the Farm Journal came and went throughout the first half of the 20th century.
In late 1998, the Journal and the Herald-Banner were sold to Community Newspaper Holdings Inc., also known as CNHI, who are the current owners.
With the print edition ceasing, Commerce residents will still be able to receive local news both in print and online. Local stories and photos from Commerce will now appear in a special section of the Herald-Banner newspaper, which will be published each Thursday. Breaking news will also be posted in the Herald-Banner as it happens throughout the week.
“We are making changes in how we bring the local news to Commerce, but we are not by any means abandoning our coverage of the community. Changing from a stand-alone publication into a merger of the Herald-Banner is a move that will allow us financially to continue covering Commerce news on a regular basis,” said Lisa Chappell, Commerce Journal Publisher. “We are proud of our history as the newspaper of Commerce and are honored to continue to do so just in a slightly different format. We are grateful to the community for the continued support we have received for 130 years.”
Commerce news, sports, photos and more will still be posted regularly to the website at CommerceJournal.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/TheCommerceJournal.
Current Commerce Journal subscribers may use credit from their remaining subscription to transfer to a Herald-Banner subscription. For more information, contact the circulation department at 903-455-4220.