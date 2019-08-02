The Commerce Police Department issued a statement seeking information regarding a burglary at a local convenience store in the early morning hours Friday.
According to CPD, officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Super Stop convenience store on Culver Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday.
Upon arriving, officers found the glass door shattered and that a large amount of merchandise had been stolen, according to the police statement.
The suspect had already left the store by the time officers had arrived, and police say they are waiting for surveillance video from the store to get descriptions of any suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Commerce Police at 903-886-1139.