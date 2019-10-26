An annual Halloween tradition continues in Commerce next week as Trick or Treat on the Square will take place on Oct.31.
Last year’s event was stifled by heavy rains, but trick or treaters still turned out in droves to attend the event that was moved to the Commerce Parks and Recreation Gymnasium. The extended forecast for Halloween night doesn’t indicate any nasty weather, so a night on the downtown square appears likely.
Trick or Treat on the Square will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in downtown Commerce. Many local businesses and organizations will line the streets handing out candy. The line begins at the Westside Barber Shop at 1233 Washington St. and winds through downtown.
The event is organized by the chamber of commerce. A trunk or treat is also being held downtown at that time organized by the Texas A&M University-Commerce Children’s Learning Center, where community members can decorate their vehicle and park downtown to hand out sweets. For more information on how to sign up for trunk or treat, contact Helena Hortman at helena.hortman@tamuc.edu.
Candy donations for passing out sweets are also sought. Donations can be brought to the Children’s Learning Center at 2601 Culver St. or the Sam Rayburn Student Center at 2200 W Neal St. Monetary donations for the purchase of candy can be made at marketplace.tamuc.edu/clc and clicking “fundraisers.”
The streets downtown will be closed starting at 3 p.m. that night to prepare for the event.