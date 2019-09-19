The third-annual “Commerce Strong” event, which was originally scheduled for the end of August, has been rescheduled and will take place this weekend, coinciding with tailgating festivities at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
The event was supposed to run on Aug. 31, but rainy weather postponed it. Dr. LaVelle Hendricks, one of the organizers, said that it has been moved to Sept. 21, this Saturday, and will take place around the tailgating area outside of A&M-Commerce Memorial Stadium beginning at 2 p.m.
There will be free food, water slides, bounces houses and more at this free event. Local dignitaries will speak, and dozens of A&M-Commerce and Commerce High School students will be volunteering to help the event go smoothly.
Hendricks said in August that the event is to “highlight the beauty of this caring and sharing community.”
“The whole focus is to show that Commerce is a great place to live,” Hendricks said.
Commerce Strong will be held on Sept. 21 beginning at 2 p.m. outside of Memorial Stadium in Commerce.