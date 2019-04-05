A class at Texas A&M University-Commerce is conducting a needs assessment survey to determine what the biggest health needs are in Commerce, and wants the community to participate.
The Program Planning and Health Promotion class at A&M-Commerce has an ongoing project that was begun all the way back in January. This project has students create health programs for rural areas that can be implemented to better serve the needs of the community. Dr. Elizabeth Wachira, the professor for the class, says that the project is designed to have students get first hand experience in serving small and rural communities.
“The students look at health problems in the community across different populations, and create a program that can assess those needs,” Wachira said. “They must see what services are already offered in the community and determine where they would be most impactful.”
Wachira stressed the importance of preparing students for this field, stating “rural communities have less resources when it comes to healthcare and wellness, and we need to see what the priorities are and get more voices to help inform the students.”
As a part of the class project, an online survey has been created to better gauge the needs of the community. The class is urging anyone in the community over the age of 18 to take the survey to better inform them of how to move forward.
Addison Jones, a student in the class, says that through preliminary research through focus groups, it was discovered that items like mental health and diabetes are common issues in the local area.
“We have already met with focus groups to help with the creation of our program,” Jones said. “But this survey will help us make the best program tailored to improving health in Commerce.”
The students will present their programs on May 6, and the winning program will be implemented in the community in the fall.
The survey is open until April 15 and is available to anyone aged 18 or over who live, work or go to school in Commerce. To complete the survey, visit https://bit.ly/2FKlImH.