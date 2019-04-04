The Hunt County Commissioners Court has approved an agreement to share the county’s resources with Texas A&M University-Commerce in the event of an emergency.
The county and the school tested the effectiveness of the proposal during a major disaster drill held in Greenville on Wednesday.
The commissioners last Tuesday signed off on a memorandum of understanding, reached in February between the Hunt County Office of Homeland Security/Emergency Management and the Texas A&M University-Commerce Department of Campus Operations and Safety, which will allow either agency to access the other’s Emergency Operations Center in the event of a disaster.
Commissioner Steven M. Harrison said Hunt County can now access the university’s EOC at any time.
“At the same time we will keep our EOC, here in Hunt County, active as well,” Harrison said.
Richard Hill, Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator talked about the disaster drill that was held Wednesday.
“[it was] a joint venture between us, Hunt Memorial Hospital and Texas A&M University-Commerce,” Hill said, adding the drill will serve to help test out equipment which would used in the event of an emergency.
The agreement will allow additional agencies to utilize the university’s large, state-of-the-art center and jointly participate in coordinated responses during a disaster.
Should the university’s Emergency Operations Center be incapacitated, Hunt County still maintains a facility in Greenville which would be shared with Texas A&M-Commerce.
“It is very important for us to cooperate with the university,” Harrison said. “Obviously they have a lot of resources they bring to the table and obviously they have a lot of students and faculty. We just wanted to work together to come up with an agreement that would work together for all of the citizens of Hunt County.”
Hill said the county, with multiple centers available, is now better prepared to respond in the event of a tornado or other emergency.
“Because we do not know when or where severe weather or a tornado is going to hit,” Hill said, adding the university’s EOC is larger, with more equipment than the county’s center.
“So I am excited partner with them,” Hill said.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the agreement.