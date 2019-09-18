The newly-announced partnership between the Brookshire’s grocery store in Commerce and Instacart has gotten off to a rocky start, as there have been reports of issues with the service.
Earlier this month, the Brookshire’s corporate office released a statement touting a new partnership with Instacart to offer home grocery delivery from the Commerce and Sulphur Springs store locations. Instacart is a website and mobile phone application that allows patrons to order items from local grocery stores and have them delivered straight to their home. Instacart touts their service as being available in more than 5,000 cities in the United States and Canada.
However, there have been issues already with the service. Before publication of a story in last week’s issue of the Commerce Journal where the service was announced, the Journal had called the Brookshire’s in Commerce to confirm if the service was indeed being offered, and the employee spoken to over the phone said that it indeed was being offered. Also, typing in the local area zip code into Instacart shows the local Brookshire’s as an available location.
Fast forward to the weekend, when an email was sent to the Journal stating that a customer had tried out the service and said that their credit card was billed, but they never received their groceries. The email also said the customer called Brookshire’s and said that the employee they spoke with did not know about the service.
Also, when the original story was first posted online, one Facebook commenter called Instacart “a mess” and claimed the service was not very reliable.
To try and clear up the confusion,a request for more information was lodged with the store. Steven Roman, the store director at the Commerce location, said that the store was offering the Instacart service.
“I think the issue is that not enough people have been hired as personal shoppers for the service,” Roman said. “I haven’t seen any of them so far.”
Roman is referring to the business model used by Instacart. The people buying and delivering the groceries are not Brookshire’s employees, but are “personal shoppers” hired by Instacart the do the work.
“We do not have Brookshire’s employees doing this, as it would violate our policy by having people on the clock at two jobs at the same time,” Roman said. “I think if Instacart started looking into college students or others to hire as personal shoppers, it would go smoother.”
If you are having issues with the Instacart service, visit https://www.instacart.com/help.