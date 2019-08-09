The date has been set for a free cooking class open to the community next month.
The community event is being put on by the Commerce Community Action Program, and is scheduled for Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Commerce First United Methodist Church, located at 1709 State Highway 24 in Commerce on the west side service road.
The event is free but reservations are limited. Call Dr. Bob Johnson at 903-468-2659 to register.
The class will be taught by Kelly Current, trained gourmet chef and current clinical nutrition manager for Hunt Regional Healthcare.
Below is biographical information about the instructor:
Kelly is an east Texas native. She served her country in the U.S. Army as a petroleum supply specialist for the 571st Medivac Blackhawks and was stationed in Korea and Iraq.
After four years of honorable service, she decided to actualize her dream of being a chef. She was accepted at the Culinary Institute of America in New York and obtained and associate degree in the culinary arts.
Upon graduation, she accepted a position as a banquet chef at Bent Water Yacht and Country Club in Houston. She also worked as a personal trainer and group fitness instructor at the same facility. Furthermore, at Bent Water she taught a class in cooking.
Many questions about how to eat healthy arose, therefore, she decided to go back to school to become a registered dietician. She graduated from Texas Women’s University in Denton and now works as a registered dietician at Hunt Regional in Greenville.
Kelly loves her job and her home state of Texas. She enjoys helping members of the community to be happy and healthy through learning good eating habits. She tries, nevertheless, to make certain that tasty foods are used in meal preparations.