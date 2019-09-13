Runners and animal lovers alike are invited to run in the Bois d’Arc Bash Doggie Dash 5k and Fun Run during Bash weekend in Commerce to raise funds for a future dog park.
For almost a year, multiple community members have been working to build interest in a potential dog park within the city. In December of 2018 the first “Dog 5K” was held to raise funds, and since then, interest surveys and meetings have been held throughout 2019. In August, a presentation was given at the Commerce City Council meeting to discuss using land near the Eddie Moore Sports Complex as the spot for a future dog park.
Since that meeting, a 501c3 organization, Friends of the Commerce Dog Park, has been formed.
The Bash Doggie Dash will be held the morning of Sept. 28.
Runners are encouraged to bring their dog to run with in the race, but it is not a requirement. If runners do not have a dog but would like to run with one, Friends of the Commerce Dog Park has partnered with the Commerce Animal Shelter to provide shelter dogs to run with participants.
Registration for the fun run is $20 and is $30 for the 5K. Dogs can be registered for free. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/boisdarcbash5k, and anyone who registers by Sept. 18 will receive a t-shirt.
Day-of registration starts at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 28. The fun run begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8:30. The race will begin by City Hall at 1119 Alamo Street.