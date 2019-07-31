The community is invited to an evening of wet and wild summer fun for the kids at the first “Splash Bash” event hosted by the Downtown Alliance.
The alliance is a somewhat new group of downtown business owners that have began hosting events to bring the community together and bring it downtown. About 20 merchants are currently members of the alliance.
The “Splash Bash” is scheduled for Aug. 2 and will be held on the Downtown Green just across the street from City Hall. An inflatable water slide will be set up for children to cool off and have fun, while a dry inflatable bounce house will be on site as well.
Kona Ice will be on hand to sell shaved ice and refreshments will be sold for $1. A portion of profits from Kona Ice will be given back to the alliance to help fund more community events.
Guests are asked to bring their own chairs for seating but there will be shade canopies at the event.
This free event will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. the night of Aug. 2 and is sponsored by Family Smiles of Commerce.