The twice-annual “Mane Event” college preview day is just around the corner at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Once each semester, the university holds a free event to allow prospective students and their families to learn more about the university over a day, with many prizes, events, academic sessions and more available.
A lunch is included with the event, and more than 75 different campus and student organizations and will have booths at the student activities showcase scheduled for the middle of the day, making themselves available to answer questions and hand out information.
Kristen Neeley, Director of First Year & Transition Programs at A&M-Commerce, says that close to 1,000 students have already signed up for the fall Mane Event scheduled for Oct. 19.
In addition to getting to meet professors, there are special “Bonus Sessions” planned that are geared toward athletes, Greek life, and others.
The event is free and is open to both incoming freshman, transfer students and non-traditional students.
For more information and to register, visit tamuc.edu/maneevent.