A Dallas-area television station reportedly spoke with the mother of one of the two people killed in a deadly shooting west of Greenville and confirmed his identity.
WFAA Channel 8 reported Sunday evening that it had contacted Nakima Alexander, who stated that her son Kevin Berry, 23, was one of the two people killed in Saturday night's shooting at a Halloween party on Texas A&M University-Commerce Homecoming weekend at the Party Venue, located on U.S. Highway 380 just west of Greenville.
An unknown shooter, who is still at-large, opened fire on the estimated 700+ crowd of people, killing two and wounding six more. A further six people were injured attempting to escape the chaotic scene. There were a number of A&M-Commerce students in attendance at the party.
Alexander spoke to WFAA and confirmed Berry was one of the two deceased. She stated to the outlet that Berry was a father of two with another child on the way.
The identity of the other victim is still unknown at this time.
WFAA reports that a vigil for Berry is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday night at St. Augustine Park in Dallas.
A GoFundMe page organized by Alexander to help cover funeral costs was posted Sunday and can be found here.
The Commerce Journal reached out to Alexander earlier in the day to confirm the victim's identity but had not received a response.