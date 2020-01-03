Filing is set to begin in the next few weeks for multiple seats on the Commerce City Council and Commerce Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.
Election day this year is May 2. In total, four seats are up for grabs across both elections.
For the city council, places 1 and 3 are up for reelection, occupied by Jean Klaus and Stephanie Muller, respectively. Klaus has served on the council since running unopposed in 2015, and Muller was elected in a crowded special election in January 2019, where she beat five other candidates vying for the unexpired seat vacated by former council member John Weatherford.
In the CISD Trustees race, Place 4 and 5, which are respectively held by Dr. Mark Reid and Dr. LaVelle Hendricks, are on the ballot. Reid was appointed to fill the vacancy left by former board President Ted Oats in 2016, and successfully won the seat in the 2017 elections. Hendricks has served on the board since being elected in 2014.
Seats in both elections will be for three-year terms.
Filing for both elections begins on Jan. 15 and runs until Feb. 14. To file for the city council election, one must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years old, have lived within the city limits of Commerce for the last 12 months and be a registered voter.
Those wishing to run for the board of trustees must be a United States Citizen, at least 18 years old, have lived within the boundaries of the Commerce Independent School District for the last 12 months and must be a registered voter.
The final day to register to vote in the May 2 election is April 2. Early voting begins on April 20 and will be held on weekdays from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Extended early voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 21 and 23.
To file in the council election, visit city hall, located at 1119 Alamo Street on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To file in the trustee election, visit the CISD Administration Building, located at 3315 Washington Street, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.