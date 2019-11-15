A former Hunt County resident, wounded two years ago during a hold-up and officer-involved shooting at a local business, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of capital murder in Tarrant County.
Burnches Markiesh Mitchell, formerly of Greenville, was sentenced to prison in Hunt County in 2017 after pleading guilty to a charge of armed robbery.
But at the time he still faced a long list of charges ranging from multiple armed robberies to a capital murder charge pending from Tarrant County.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Mitchell, 26, was convicted of capital murder in the slaying of Khrystophir Scott, 27, who died days after a Jan. 27, 2017, robbery from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Jurors later returned Tuesday evening with the sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, rather than the death penalty.
Mitchell entered a guilty plea in June 2017 during a hearing in the 196th District Court to an indictment alleging one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer.
Under a plea bargain arrangement, Mitchell was sentenced to 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.
Mitchell had previously pleaded not guilty.
Each of the counts were first-degree felonies punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
The Commerce Police Department reported officers were called on the night of Feb. 1, 2017, to the Dollar General store on Culver Street in response to a call of an armed robbery in progress.
When officers arrived, they surrounded the store and attempted to talk the callers out of the store through the rear door. About 10 minutes after the officers arrived, a female employee unlocked and opened the front door.
Mitchell, wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants with a bandana covering his face, was reported to have exited and encountered police. As he exited, officers yelled for him to drop his gun. Mitchell did not comply and instead raised the gun toward the officers in a threatening manner.
Two officers opened fire, striking Mitchell. Mitchell was taken initially to the Hunt Regional Healthcare hospital in Greenville and later to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.
At the time, jail records indicated Mitchell had also been charged with nine counts of aggravated robbery out of Tarrant County, eight counts of aggravated robbery from the Fort Worth Police Department, five counts of aggravated robbery from the Arlington Police Department, along with an additional aggravated robbery charge and a charge of capital murder which did not specify the location of the alleged incidents, but apparently were in reference to the conviction this week.