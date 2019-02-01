The Commerce Journal spoke with Wilson in 2016 for a feature story on his time growing up in Commerce and ascent to the NFL. Read that story here.
Former Commerce Tiger and East Texas State Lion Wade Wilson passed away Friday at the age of 60.
The announcement was made by the Dallas Cowboys, Wilson's former team as both a player and assistant coach. No cause of death was given in the announcement. Wilson's passing comes on his birthday.
Wilson, the son of William "Charlie" and Sharon Wilson, had a love of football from an early age. The son of a coach, he entered into punt pass and kick competitions, and performed well in such competitions.
Wilson went from quitting the football team in high school to coming back becoming the starting quarterback at CHS, leading the team to a district championship his senior season. From there, he went on to continue playing his games at Memorial Stadium, this time as a member of the East Texas State University (now-Texas A&M University-Commerce) Lion football team.
In 1980, he led the Lions to a National Semifinal playoff appearance and the team's first Lone Star Conference Championship in the previous eight years.
He was drafted in the eighth round of the 1981 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings. In a career that spanned 18 seasons, he played for five teams, was selected to a pro bowl, and was the backup quarterback for the Super Bowl Champion Dallas Cowboys in 1995.
Wilson then went into coaching starting in 2000, and most recently served as the Quarterbacks Coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2007 to 2017.
He spoke highly of the Dallas Cowboys, his favorite childhood team, during a 2016 interview with the Commerce Journal.
“It’s the coolest thing," Wilson said of being employed by his favorite team. "There’s no other organization I would rather be with."
Wade Wilson's career numbers
125 games played, 69 games started
36-33-0 record as a starting quarterback
Completed 1391 of 2428 passing attempts, 57.3%
99 career touchdown passes, 102 career interceptions thrown
1988 Pro Bowler - Led the league in completion percentage that season with 61.4%
Played from 1981 to 1998 with five different teams
Super Bowl XXX Champion