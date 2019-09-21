Four new members were inducted into the Commerce ISD Hall of Honor Friday. Picture are, from left: Top Row: Commerce High School Principal Steve Drummond, Commerce ISD Superintendent Charlie Alderman; Bottom Row: Hall of Honor Inductees Carolyn Brown Burt (CHS class of 1955), Kristin Barker Hames (CHS class of 1996). Medley Wilson (CHS class of 1976) and Charlie Wilson, accepting the posthumous award on behalf of Wade Wilson (CHS class of 1977).