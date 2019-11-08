A popular local event is returning to the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus as the Holiday Market opens up for the fourth year.
The market sees vendors from around the region sell their wares, which range from home decor, holiday decorations, boutique clothing, jewelry, and more.
There will also be homemade cookies, pies, popcorn and other treats available at the market.
The event is free to attend, and is currently full on indoor vendor space, with 45 registered. Outside vendor spaces are available, weather permitting.
Billie Abell, the Events and Fundraising Committee chair for the A&M-Commerce Staff Council, the group that organizes the market, said that the Holiday Market “is a unique and fun shopping experience for university employees, students and surrounding communities,” and a perfect opportunity to kick off holiday shopping.
The market is scheduled for Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Morris Recreation Center, located at 2350 State Highway 24 in Commerce.
For more information or to register for an outdoor vendor space, contact Billie Abell at 903-886-5692.